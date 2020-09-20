Mixed-use building in Tuam guides at €1.25m

Investors looking westward might be interested to note that DNG John Joyce in Tuam, Co Galway, is handling the sale of a 17-year-old mixed use building on Shop Street in the town for which the agent is guiding €1.25 million.

Cloran House was built in 2003 and enjoys a prime location for both residential and commercial needs in the heart of the town.

The well-presented building comprises two ground floor commercial units, a further two commercial...