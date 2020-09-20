Sunday September 20, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Mixed-use building in Tuam guides at €1.25m

DNG John Joyce handling sale of 17-year-old premises on Shop Street in the town for residential and commercial needs

20th September, 2020
Cloran House on Shop Street in Tuam has four commercial units and seven apartments

Investors looking westward might be interested to note that DNG John Joyce in Tuam, Co Galway, is handling the sale of a 17-year-old mixed use building on Shop Street in the town for which the agent is guiding €1.25 million.

Cloran House was built in 2003 and enjoys a prime location for both residential and commercial needs in the heart of the town.

The well-presented building comprises two ground floor commercial units, a further two commercial...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

BidX1 adds two members to Irish management team

Johnny O’Connor becomes head of commercial property while Steven Blanc is named head of residential and business development

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 9 hours ago

New lease for refurbished corner business unit in Dublin 11

Unit 23 North Park Business Park in Finglas extends to just over 600 square metres and has five car parking spaces

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 9 hours ago

Development of 101 apartments pre-sold in south Dublin

Family-owned McGrath group has also generated over €40 million from the sale of apartments in Germany

Donal Buckley | 9 hours ago