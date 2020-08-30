Meath site available with planning granted for 63 houses

Developers on the prowl for a ready-to-go site with full planning permission in the Royal County, take note: Coonan Property is offering such a site for sale in Kilmessan, Co Meath with planning granted for 63 houses on it.

The site is about 5.9 acres or 2.4 hectares, and has permission for a mix of house types, comprising mainly three and four-bedroom semi-detached, detached and terraced homes.

Planning was granted in July 2019, and the site is located...