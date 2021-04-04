Meath farming land of 104 acres for sale in one or two lots
The farm in Piercetown in Dunboyne, which is close to the M3 motorway, is guiding at €1.78 million for the entire lot
Coonan Property has brought a farm at Piercetown in Dunboyne, Co Meath to market, where it will auction the lands in two lots of some 88 acres and 16 acres, or as a single lot of the entire 104 acres.
The 88-acre lot includes a single-storey one-bedroom residence, a machinery shed with three phase power, storage sheds and a hay barn. This lot is guiding €17,500 per acre, or €1.54 million.
Lot 2, comprising 16 acres, is guiding...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
CIF appoints new chairman to Cork branch
Michael O’Sullivan Greene, an industry veteran with more than four decades of experience, is a director of Olos New Homes
Construction Information Services round-up
Your weekly guide to the biggest building projects around the country
Industrial units for sale on new development at Little Island
Harbour Gate Business Park in Cork has planning permission for four high bay warehouse/logistics/light industrial units
Residents address the looming issue of high-rise developments
Following the Irish government’s relaxation of building heights, overshadowing and ‘right of light’ are becoming an important consideration for developers and other key stakeholders