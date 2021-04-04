Meath farming land of 104 acres for sale in one or two lots

Coonan Property has brought a farm at Piercetown in Dunboyne, Co Meath to market, where it will auction the lands in two lots of some 88 acres and 16 acres, or as a single lot of the entire 104 acres.

The 88-acre lot includes a single-storey one-bedroom residence, a machinery shed with three phase power, storage sheds and a hay barn. This lot is guiding €17,500 per acre, or €1.54 million.

Lot 2, comprising 16 acres, is guiding...