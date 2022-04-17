Meath dairy farm under the hammer with €1.25m price tag

For those in the market for a well-established dairy farm in Co Meath, selling agent Quillsen is handling the sale at public auction of Milltown Farm in the Kilskyre area of Kells on Wednesday, May 11 and has placed an advised minimum value of €1.25 million on the property.

The agricultural holding extends into two counties and spans about 139 acres (56.25 hectares).

The thriving farm operation is laid out in three adjacent divisions. It is intersected by...