Mayo portfolio of units achieves top price at BidX1 auction

Industrial and mixed-use properties in the €400,000-plus price range were among the lots that achieved well over their guide prices at the BidX1 online auction last Thursday.

The top price was achieved by a Co Mayo portfolio of residential and commercial units at Humbert Lodge, Killala, which sold for €814,000 or 63 per cent over its €500,000 guide. Situated on William Street, the property extends to almost 1,281 square metres and comprises three ground-floor...