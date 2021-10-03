Subscribe Today
Mayo portfolio of units achieves top price at BidX1 auction

The online sale witnessed a number of industrial and mixed-use properties change hands for well in excess of their guide prices

Donal Buckley
3rd October, 2021
A Co Mayo portfolio of residential and commercial units at Humbert Lodge, Killala, sold for €814,000, or 63 per cent over its €500,000 guide

Industrial and mixed-use properties in the €400,000-plus price range were among the lots that achieved well over their guide prices at the BidX1 online auction last Thursday.

The top price was achieved by a Co Mayo portfolio of residential and commercial units at Humbert Lodge, Killala, which sold for €814,000 or 63 per cent over its €500,000 guide. Situated on William Street, the property extends to almost 1,281 square metres and comprises three ground-floor...

