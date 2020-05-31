Sunday May 31, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Maynooth site sells for 80 per cent above guide price

A small 0.3 acre in-fill site on the Old Greenfield/Straffan Road in Maynooth sold for €270,000 to a local developer

31st May, 2020
The 0.3 acre site on the Old Greenfield/Straffan Road in Maynooth which had a guide price of €150,000 but sold for €270,000

Despite the current pandemic, Irish developers’ appetite for property and land on which to build it remains strong, if Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty’s recent online auction is anything to go by.

For example, the Maynooth-based agent auctioned a small 0.3 acre in-fill site on the Old Greenfield/Straffan Road in Maynooth, some 300 metres from Maynooth train station, which ended up selling for 80 per cent above its guide price.

The lot, which...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The long and the short of it: the return of the short-term lease

Since 2019 there has been an increase in the supply of sub-lease space – and this looks likely to continue

Fionnuala O'Buachalla | 10 hours ago

Practise ‘Safe Six’, a new office ecosystem

Workplace readiness to accommodate social distancing is already front of mind for companies as the economy gradually reopens

Louise Dwyer | 10 hours ago

Remote-working study highlights employees’ resilience

A recent workplace survey found that employees are happy to swap the boardroom for the back room – but only for now

Keith O'Neill | 10 hours ago