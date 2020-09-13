Maynooth ready-to-go sites with full planning up for grabs

Developers in the market for a small infill project in Maynooth, take note.
Coonan Property is to bring a ready-to-go site with an existing house on it and five additional residential sites with full planning permission to the market at Silken Vale in Maynooth in Co Kildare. The auctioneer will be offering it for sale by public auction on Wednesday, September 30 at 3pm in the Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth.
The property consists of an attractive three-bedroom...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team