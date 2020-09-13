Maynooth ready-to-go sites with full planning up for grabs

Developers in the market for a small infill project in Maynooth, take note.

Coonan Property is to bring a ready-to-go site with an existing house on it and five additional residential sites with full planning permission to the market at Silken Vale in Maynooth in Co Kildare. The auctioneer will be offering it for sale by public auction on Wednesday, September 30 at 3pm in the Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth.

The property consists of an attractive three-bedroom...