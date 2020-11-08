Marlet names BAM as main contractor for D14 scheme

Pat Crean‘s development company Marlet has appointed BAM Ireland as the main contractor for residential development Green Acre Grange in Kilmacud in Dublin 14.

Located beside Airfield’s urban farm, this development will feature 253 one, two and three-bedroom apartments – each coming with generous living rooms benefiting from large glazed windows to maximise daylight – as well as a 200 square metre on-site creche.

Close to 4,000 square metres will be dedicated to landscaped...