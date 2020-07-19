Marlet Group closes sale of Dublin city residential scheme for €46m

Property developer Pat Crean’s Marlet Group has closed the sale of its residential scheme, Ropemaker Place in Dublin 2, to German fund Real IS for a reported €46 million, which was agreed in October last year.

Ropemaker Place is the latest in high-end rental apartment accommodation to hit the Dublin market. It consists of 56 boutique apartments, set over seven floors, and 28 parking spaces.

The scheme is located on the newly-aligned Cardiff Lane adjacent to...