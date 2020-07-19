Sunday July 19, 2020
Marlet Group closes sale of Dublin city residential scheme for €46m

Developer Pat Crean’s Ropemaker Place has 56 boutique apartments over seven floors

19th July, 2020
Ropemaker Place is the latest in high-end rental apartment accommodation to hit the Dublin market

Property developer Pat Crean’s Marlet Group has closed the sale of its residential scheme, Ropemaker Place in Dublin 2, to German fund Real IS for a reported €46 million, which was agreed in October last year.

Ropemaker Place is the latest in high-end rental apartment accommodation to hit the Dublin market. It consists of 56 boutique apartments, set over seven floors, and 28 parking spaces.

The scheme is located on the newly-aligned Cardiff Lane adjacent to...

