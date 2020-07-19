Marlet Group closes sale of Dublin city residential scheme for €46m

Property developer Pat Crean’s Marlet Group has closed the sale of its residential scheme, Ropemaker Place in Dublin 2, to German fund Real IS for a reported €46 million, which was agreed in October last year.
Ropemaker Place is the latest in high-end rental apartment accommodation to hit the Dublin market. It consists of 56 boutique apartments, set over seven floors, and 28 parking spaces.
The scheme is located on the newly-aligned Cardiff Lane adjacent to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team