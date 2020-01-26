Manufacturing facility is sold for €2.9m

Industrial property specialist Harvey has announced the sale of the former Rennicks manufacturing facility in Mulhuddart in north-west Dublin for its asking price of €2.9 million.
The sale comprised two buildings situated on a 6.1-acre site with substantial potential to expand or redevelop subject to planning permission.
The first, larger building extends to 6,640 square metres and is laid out in a range of manufacturing workshops with storage and dispatch areas, a large canteen and offices.
