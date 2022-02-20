Subscribe Today
Mallow housing land of 90 acres on market for €2.35m

The development land, close to the centre of the Co Cork commuter town, is zoned for both residential and amenity uses

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
20th February, 2022
Aerial shot of the land for sale in Mallow, Co Cork, which is divided into two sections. Picture: Barrow Coakley

Lisney is offering prime residential development land for sale close to Mallow town centre in Co Cork.

The property comprises an overall landholding of almost 90 acres which is laid out in two main sections.

The northern section consists of about 47.68 acres of zoned residential development land with access from St Joseph’s Road. It has potential for residential development and a continuation of the adjoining Castlepark residential scheme, subject to planning permission.

