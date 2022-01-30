Malahide retail investment for €2 million

A significant commercial investment opportunity in Malahide in north Co Dublin, with secure, annual rental income of €167,304, has been brought to market by selling agent REA Grimes.

Located in the heart of Malahide village, Kilronan House is home to eight businesses and goes to market with an asking price of €2 million.

The property measures about 622 square metres, comes with six parking spaces at the rear – accessed via a laneway – and...