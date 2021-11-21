Subscribe Today
Commercial

Mac Group sets sights on data centres as part of post-Covid recovery

The Newry-based specialist builder is optimistic about future prospects, with £120 million of confirmed projects in the pipeline

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
21st November, 2021
Mac Group sets sights on data centres as part of post-Covid recovery
35 Shelbourne Road, The Grade A Office Development which mac-group delivered for October Management

Newry-based Mac Group, one of Ireland’s leading specialist construction companies, is likely to end the year with mixed emotions. Having survived the coronavirus pandemic, it has posted a net loss of £2.4 million (about €2.85 million) for the 18 months to June 2021 despite increased turnover to £183.5 million for the same period.

Counterbalancing the bad news, the group simultaneously announced that it had a forward order book in excess of £120 million and expects...

