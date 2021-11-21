Mac Group sets sights on data centres as part of post-Covid recovery

Newry-based Mac Group, one of Ireland’s leading specialist construction companies, is likely to end the year with mixed emotions. Having survived the coronavirus pandemic, it has posted a net loss of £2.4 million (about €2.85 million) for the 18 months to June 2021 despite increased turnover to £183.5 million for the same period.

Counterbalancing the bad news, the group simultaneously announced that it had a forward order book in excess of £120 million and expects...