Love Property offers fresh angle on an ideal homes exhibition
A new website, developed by brothers Conor and Hugo Mahony, picks out properties for sale and organises them into a series of 12 categories to appeal to different buyers
In an era of fast, fluid TikTok and Insta-ready aesthetics, it was only a matter of time before someone married the Irish obsession with all things property-related and our insatiable preoccupation with visual social media cultures.
That ‘someone’ comes in the guise of brothers Conor and Hugo Mahony and their new website Love Property, a carefully curated site of desirable Irish property listings. The Limerick brothers were the founders of Realli, a property portal for...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Construction Information Services Round-up
Your weekly guide to the most significant building developments taking place around the country
Last waterfront docklands development site on market for €35m
No 1-6 City Quay extends to 0.55 acres and is zoned Z5 in Dublin City Development Plan, giving it a broad range of uses
Aoife Gaffney named new managing director of Grayling’s lettings division
Gaffney to put her 13 years’ experience in residential property market to use in key role
Two-storey office unit in D22 comes to the market
The premises at Kilcarbery Business Park is on offer for €365,000 through QRE Real Estate Advisers