Lough Derg lodge fetches €127k at Youbid.ie auction

A cedarwood lodge of rustic charm and tranquillity on the shores of Lough Derg sold for 50 per cent more than its guiding price at Youbid.ie’s most recent online auction.
The 98 square metre, three-bedroom detached residence at Curraghmore Point in Coolbawn, Co Tipperary came with an advised minimum value (AMV) of €85,000, but sold for €127,000 after 46 bids by six bidders.
The lodge sits on a generous 2.18-acre site, and includes a 26.91...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team