Lough Derg lodge fetches €127k at Youbid.ie auction

A cedarwood lodge of rustic charm and tranquillity on the shores of Lough Derg sold for 50 per cent more than its guiding price at Youbid.ie’s most recent online auction.

The 98 square metre, three-bedroom detached residence at Curraghmore Point in Coolbawn, Co Tipperary came with an advised minimum value (AMV) of €85,000, but sold for €127,000 after 46 bids by six bidders.

The lodge sits on a generous 2.18-acre site, and includes a 26.91...