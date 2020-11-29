Sunday November 29, 2020
Lough Derg lodge fetches €127k at Youbid.ie auction

The cedarwood property changed hands after no fewer than 46 bids by six bidders

29th November, 2020
The cedarwood lodge on the shores of Lough Derg sold for about 50 per cent more than its guiding price on Youbid.ie’s most recent online auction.

The 98 square metre, three-bedroom detached residence at Curraghmore Point in Coolbawn, Co Tipperary came with an advised minimum value (AMV) of €85,000, but sold for €127,000 after 46 bids by six bidders.

The lodge sits on a generous 2.18-acre site, and includes a 26.91...

