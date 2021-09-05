Lively interest in Maynooth office building guiding €595k

A high-profile modern two-storey corporate office building located in the Maynooth Business Campus overlooking the M4 on the fringes of Maynooth has just come on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty guiding €595,000.

Unit G1 is a corner unit which extends to about 500 square metres. Briefly it comprises an entrance lobby, feature double height reception area, seven ground floor office suites, five first floor office suites, three boardrooms, a kitchen/canteen, ladies/gents...