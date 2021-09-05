Lively interest in Maynooth office building guiding €595k
High-spec 500 square metre corner unit in the Maynooth Business Park is less than 30 minutes from Dublin city centre
A high-profile modern two-storey corporate office building located in the Maynooth Business Campus overlooking the M4 on the fringes of Maynooth has just come on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty guiding €595,000.
Unit G1 is a corner unit which extends to about 500 square metres. Briefly it comprises an entrance lobby, feature double height reception area, seven ground floor office suites, five first floor office suites, three boardrooms, a kitchen/canteen, ladies/gents...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Pair of D2 period buildings likely to spark investor interest
Nos27 and 28 Herbert Place have been well maintained as offices over the past two decades and would also be attractive as a residential letting opportunity
D8 co-living site with planning in the bag for €25 million
An extensive Cork Street site opposite Weaver Park is being sold with full permission for a 378-bed co-living scheme
Alan Moran: Is a two-tier market in store for Dublin offices?
Flights to quality have been witnessed in the past, but the repercussions of the pandemic have sped up the evolution of the office by a few years
Scheme of 211 quality apartments sold for €73m
Windmill in Clonsilla, Dublin 15, is under construction and due for completion by the end of 2022