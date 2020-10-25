Live-stream auction leaps level 5 hurdle with ease

Galway-based auctioneer O’Donnellan & Joyce’s next live-stream property auction is rapidly approaching and is set to go ahead this Friday, October 30, from 12 noon.

The auction team has spent the past four weeks preparing for virtual property tours, remote bidding and for the HD live stream, which will be aired over the company website, odonnjoyce.com, and on social media.

“There are more than 30 properties...