Little Island unit brought to market for €4 million

Unit 34 GB Business Park in Little Island, Cork is being brought to the market by Cork auctioneers Casey & Kingston quoting €4 million.

The building is let to BioTector Analytical Systems/Hach on a ten-year lease with a commencement date of July 1 at a fixed rent of €240,000 plus Vat per annum with no break option.

Little Island is a prime location close to Cork City Centre, the M8 (Cork-Dublin Road), N25 (Cork-Waterford) and N40...