Sunday September 6, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Lisney launches podcast series to keep clients connected

Property advisory firm says weekly offering will feature in-house experts across all aspects of the market

6th September, 2020
David Byrne, managing director at Lisney: ‘The knowledge that’s being showcased in each episode will be very beneficial to anyone who follows or has an interest in the property market in Ireland‘

Property advisory company Lisney has launched a new podcast series which offers another way for clients and property enthusiasts to stay connected to the latest news on all aspects of the Irish property market.

The Lisney Property Podcast features weekly episodes which can be found on the firm’s website and across all other social media platforms.

Featuring a host of in-house experts operating across all aspects of the property market, each episode offers...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Price curve flattened in upcoming BidX1 auctions

The next three offerings of commercial and investment properties in Dublin and Galway from online auction house BidX1 will see lots with significantly lowered guide prices

Donal Buckley | 10 hours ago

REA launches dedicated online sales platform BidNow.ie

The new sales platform allows REA’s agents to sell properties in three different ways compared with traditional model

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 10 hours ago

Final whistle for Kiely’s pub as co-living plans emerge

A property development firm is aiming to build a shared living complex on the site of Kiely’s, which closed in 2018

Killian Woods | 10 hours ago