Lisney announces appointments of three new directors

Lisney has announced the appointment of three new directors to the multi-disciplinary real estate agency. The company has also made nine new internal appointments across a range of services, signalling the continuation of an ambitious growth trajectory for the business in 2022.

Jackie Fitzpatrick has been appointed Director of Investments. In her new role, she will oversee the running of Lisney’s investment division and manage the continued growth of the department, which handles the sale of...