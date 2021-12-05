Lisney announces appointments of three new directors
The property firm has also made nine new internal appointments across a range of services
Lisney has announced the appointment of three new directors to the multi-disciplinary real estate agency. The company has also made nine new internal appointments across a range of services, signalling the continuation of an ambitious growth trajectory for the business in 2022.
Jackie Fitzpatrick has been appointed Director of Investments. In her new role, she will oversee the running of Lisney’s investment division and manage the continued growth of the department, which handles the sale of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Auction houses line up end-of-year online bonanza
BidX leads the charge with 110 properties under the hammer worth a combined €27 million, while other agents are selling via IAm Sold and Offr
Is 2021 an inflection point for green lending?
Greenwashed loans will soon become limited due to intervention at EU level and advancements in the valuation process, so the competitive edge will be with those who invest in sustainable buildings
Well-known Galway nightclubs may come to market soon
Owners of Electric Garden and Halo are considering putting the venues on the market due to financial pressures caused by the pandemic
Popular Limerick pub on sale in Youbid auction
The Track Bar and four-bed apartment in Garryowen has an AMV of €200,000. Other properties under the virtual hammer include a three-bed in Cork and a terrace in Bundoran