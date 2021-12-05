Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Lisney announces appointments of three new directors

The property firm has also made nine new internal appointments across a range of services

Business Post
5th December, 2021
Lisney announces appointments of three new directors
New Lisney directors: Emma Coffey, Lisney managing director David Byrne, Jackie Fitzpatrick and Aoife Hanlon

Lisney has announced the appointment of three new directors to the multi-disciplinary real estate agency. The company has also made nine new internal appointments across a range of services, signalling the continuation of an ambitious growth trajectory for the business in 2022.

Jackie Fitzpatrick has been appointed Director of Investments. In her new role, she will oversee the running of Lisney’s investment division and manage the continued growth of the department, which handles the sale of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Pilgrims Rest Hotel, Feddaun, Mount Melleray, Waterford, guiding €650,000

Auction houses line up end-of-year online bonanza

Commercial Donal Buckley
Over the coming years, green covenant reporting is set to become a standard function of real estate financing with KPIs measuring energy efficiency, noise, light and waste processing. Picture: Getty

Is 2021 an inflection point for green lending?

Commercial Peter Keegan
The Electric Garden and Halo nightclubs on Abbeygate Street in Galway

Well-known Galway nightclubs may come to market soon

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill
No 5 Mary Bank, Douglas Street, a second-floor three-bed apartment near Cork city centre, will go to auction with an AMV of €210,000

Popular Limerick pub on sale in Youbid auction

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1