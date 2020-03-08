Sunday March 8, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Limerick Georgian project named overall winner at IPI awards

The Irish Planning Institute’s 2020 accolades recognise innovation and excellence in eight categories

8th March, 2020
The Limerick Georgian project is the overall winner for excellence in planning

Limerick City and County Council’s ‘Living Georgian City Strategy’ project received a boost when it was announced as the overall winner for excellence in planning at the recent Irish Planning Institute (IPI) 2020 Planning Awards.

The scheme also scooped an award in the ‘Management and Delivery’ category at the institute’s biennial awards gala dinner.

The IPI awards acknowledge a diverse range of projects and plans taking place at...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Gyms and beauty salons give urban retail centres a health boost

Greater Dublin area experiences a 67 per cent rise in gym numbers between 2010 and 2019

Donal Buckley | 31 minutes ago

Google extends Dublin docklands footprint with Watermarque rental

The tech multinational will occupy two floors vacated by Airbnb

Aaron Rogan | 31 minutes ago

Developer Hines to sell Dublin city-centre block for €180 million

Hines sold the Dublin city-centre office block to Australian investor Macquarie for €180m

Róisín Burke | 31 minutes ago