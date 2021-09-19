Life Style Sports pre-lets 11,150 square metres at Aerodrome Park in Rathcoole

Commercial property investment company Iput Real Estate is the largest owner of offices and logistics assets in Dublin.

Last week, it announced that Irish retailer Life Style Sports has pre-let some 11,150 square metres at Unit G in Aerodrome Business Park in Rathcoole, in south-west Dublin, on a long-term lease.

Aerodrome is the first phase in a pipeline of about 130,000 square metres of logistics assets which will set new standards for sustainable development in Ireland.