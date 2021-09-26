Subscribe Today
Leixlip medical centre up for auction

The investment property, with long-term leases producing €52,195 pa, has an AMV of €750,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
26th September, 2021
Ryevale medical centre in the centre of Leixlip, which is on the market for €750,000

Coonan Property has brought a medical centre in Leixlip in Co Kildare to the market for sale by public auction with a guide price of €750,000.

The investment opportunity will go under the virtual hammer on Wednesday, October 13 between 12pm and 1pm.

Ryevale medical centre is just off Leixlip’s main street. The building, which was completely renovated in 2018, consists of a two-storey over basement listed building with a pharmacy on the ground floor and...

