Leixlip medical centre up for auction

Coonan Property has brought a medical centre in Leixlip in Co Kildare to the market for sale by public auction with a guide price of €750,000.

The investment opportunity will go under the virtual hammer on Wednesday, October 13 between 12pm and 1pm.

Ryevale medical centre is just off Leixlip’s main street. The building, which was completely renovated in 2018, consists of a two-storey over basement listed building with a pharmacy on the ground floor and...