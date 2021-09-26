Leinster Mills near Naas on sale for €950,000

Online property specialist BidX1 is guiding €950,000 for the Leinster Mills, a heritage property in Osberstown on the outskirts of Naas in Co Kildare. The property, which boasts existing high-specification office accommodation, also comes with significant potential for further development.

Dating to 1790, the traditional stone and timber buildings cover more than 2,787 square metres, including a fully modernised three-storey annex and a detached mews building, both recently refurbished to provide more than 650 square...