Lease on Longford industrial unit with Shannon frontage
Mashup Group is developing a master plan for the site, which is attractive due to its location near the border and affordable rent
Agent Sherry FitzGerald P Burke has been appointed by Mashup Group to lease a 30,658 square metre warehouse development at Fisherstown, Clondra in Co Longford.
The property, which sits on the banks of the river Shannon, comprises a detached industrial unit which includes industrial workspace and ancillary offices. The site extends to approximately 75 acres.
The site was recently acquired by Mashup Group , an Irish-owned entrepreneurial group that focuses on adding value to businesses and property...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
BidX1 bumper sale spotlights potential in the capital
Several lots up for auction on February 17 offer development opportunities in the greater Dublin area
Centra earmarked as anchor tenant for Portmarnock centre
The St Marnock’s Bay scheme will contain 1,200 homes and a new park, with the current phase due to hit the market in Q3
Fully let Sandyford office on market for €1.1 million
The open-plan office, which is in the Apex Business Centre building at the heart of the Sandyford Business District, is let to Allied Pension Trustees Ltd at a rent of €136,908 per annum
Revamped Independent House on offer for €34m
Fabric upgrade and lease regear with long-term tenant Mediahuis in Dublin 1 property presents a transformed investment opportunity