Lease on Longford industrial unit with Shannon frontage

Mashup Group is developing a master plan for the site, which is attractive due to its location near the border and affordable rent

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
6th February, 2022
Lease on Longford industrial unit with Shannon frontage
Tarmonbarry factory in Fisherstown, Co Longford: its access to water and planning for solar power is likely to make it of interest to data centre operators

Agent Sherry FitzGerald P Burke has been appointed by Mashup Group to lease a 30,658 square metre warehouse development at Fisherstown, Clondra in Co Longford.

The property, which sits on the banks of the river Shannon, comprises a detached industrial unit which includes industrial workspace and ancillary offices. The site extends to approximately 75 acres.

The site was recently acquired by Mashup Group , an Irish-owned entrepreneurial group that focuses on adding value to businesses and property...

