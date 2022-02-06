Lease on Longford industrial unit with Shannon frontage

Agent Sherry FitzGerald P Burke has been appointed by Mashup Group to lease a 30,658 square metre warehouse development at Fisherstown, Clondra in Co Longford.

The property, which sits on the banks of the river Shannon, comprises a detached industrial unit which includes industrial workspace and ancillary offices. The site extends to approximately 75 acres.

The site was recently acquired by Mashup Group , an Irish-owned entrepreneurial group that focuses on adding value to businesses and property...