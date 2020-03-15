Late billionaire made over €20m on Irish property play

Erik Henriksen, the late Norwegian billionaire shipping magnate, made over €20 million in a bet on Ireland’s property market recovery, it has emerged.

Filings for his Irish Infinity Fund, an alternative investment company, show that in one case it made a 40 per cent profit, having purchased six commercial property investments in 2014. Property records also show the fund, which is being wind down, made a profit of €20 million on three of the investments.

...