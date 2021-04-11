Subscribe Today
Large zoned land site beside M2 Cherryhound Interchange on market for €18m

M2 Airlink should pique the interest of logistics and warehouse developers and occupiers in wake of ongoing Brexit delays

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
11th April, 2021
An aerial shot of the M2 Airlink site in north Co Dublin, 3km from Dublin Airport

A combination of Brexit and Covid-19-related product delays has made so-called last mile warehousing a prime investment in the past 12 to 18 months.

To that end, a large parcel of zoned lands located 3km from Dublin Airport and a ten-minute drive from the Port Tunnel entrance has come to market guiding €18 million and should pique the interest of logistics and warehouse developers and occupiers.

The M2 Airlink comprises a 26.04-hectare (about 64.3 acres) parcel...

