Large Limerick development site on offer at latest BidX1 auction
The site at Coolbawn in Castleconnell, which may have potential for 25 houses, has a €1 million guide price
Commercial and residential properties in Dalkey, Clontarf and Sandyford, Co Dublin are among the more valuable lots to be offered in the BidX1 online auction on November 10, when about 200 lots with reserve prices totalling €40 million will go up for sale.
A 37.9-acre development site at Coolbawn in Castleconnell, Co Limerick, which may have potential for 25 houses, has a €1 million guide price. It was part of a site which had planning permission for...
