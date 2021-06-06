Large five-bedroom detached home for sale in Newbridge

Rooske Lodge in Rickardstown in Newbridge, Co Kildare is a substantial detached home of some 353 square metres on a mature 1.2 acre site. The site is enclosed by mature trees and hedges and comes with a tennis court.

The house and lands have been put on the market for sale by auction and have an advised minimum value of €600,000 with Jordan Town and Country Estate Agents.

The house includes a large reception hall, sitting room,...