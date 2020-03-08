Landmark Becky Morgan’s pub in Dublin seeks offers of €1.3m

Offers in excess of €1.3 million are being sought for the landmark Becky Morgan’s pub on Grand Canal Street Lower in Dublin 2, which is being sold by the hotel and licensed premises division of CBRE Ireland.

Becky Morgan’s is a purpose-built three-storey-over-basement licensed premises with extensive road frontage to Grand Canal Street Lower. The pub extends to about 227 square metres and comprises a ground-floor lounge bar fitted out in a traditional style...