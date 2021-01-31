Subscribe Today
Knight Frank appoints Henry as chief economist

The property market expert has more than two decades of experience in banking, consultancy and property

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
31st January, 2021
Joan Henry has joined Knight Frank as its chief economist and head of research. Photo: Tony Healy

Joan Henry has joined Knight Frank as its chief economist and head of research.

Henry is a property market expert with more than 20 years of experience in banking, consultancy and property. She previously worked as head of research at Savills Ireland and BNP Paribas Real Estate.

Her expertise includes the Investment market, the occupier markets – offices, retail and industrial as well as new homes and residential. She also holds a PSRA licence.

