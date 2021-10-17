Knight Frank appointment

Knight Frank has appointed Rowena Crowley as its director of Property Asset Management. Crowley is a chartered surveyor with 20 years’ experience in the property industry and is a member of the SCSI and RICS.

She joins Knight Frank from Aviva, where she was head of asset management and led the property team in deciding the asset management strategies for a mixed portfolio of commercial properties across Ireland and Britain.

Crowley has a great interest...