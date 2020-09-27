Kilternan 33-acre site comes to market for €19m

A 33.32-acre site on the Glenamuck Road in Kilternan in Dublin 18 has been placed on the market by joint agents Savills Ireland and Kelly Walsh, with a guide price of €19 million (exclusive of Vat).

According to the agents, the sale presents a unique opportunity to develop in the region of 500 residential units on the site, taking account of the Kilternan/Glenamuck Local Area Plan’s (LAP) density range of 40-50 units per hectare.

