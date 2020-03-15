Killegland Farm lands offer top-quality tillage and grazing

A landbank of 241 acres adjoining the M2 motorway at Ashbourne in Co Meath has come to market through Coonan Property.

The lands at Killegland Farm also come with a number of outbuildings and an attractive two-storey residence boasting six bedrooms and four reception rooms, located in a private area at the centre of the farm.

The swathe of land is located to the south of the thriving town of Ashbourne, and adjoins the R125 Ratoath-Swords...