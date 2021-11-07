Kilcullen site offers investment opportunity for €650,000

Jordan Auctioneers has brought to the market a prime investment opportunity guiding €650,000 just off the Naas Road on the edge of Kilcullen town centre, with good access to Dublin via the M9 & M7 motorways.

The immediate surrounding area is predominantly commercial and residential. Nearby occupiers include Kaymed, CarveOn Leather, D&M Truck Engineering, Link Business Park and Dunleas of Kilcullen Kia.

The property comprises four detached commercial properties which provide eight individual...