Kilcullen site offers investment opportunity for €650,000
Four detached commercial properties in Co Kildare provide eight individual units and a total annual rental income of €70,000
Jordan Auctioneers has brought to the market a prime investment opportunity guiding €650,000 just off the Naas Road on the edge of Kilcullen town centre, with good access to Dublin via the M9 & M7 motorways.
The immediate surrounding area is predominantly commercial and residential. Nearby occupiers include Kaymed, CarveOn Leather, D&M Truck Engineering, Link Business Park and Dunleas of Kilcullen Kia.
The property comprises four detached commercial properties which provide eight individual...
