Kilcock site on market for €4m

Savills has launched lands for sale at Branganstown in Kilcock, Co Kildare on the instructions of Ken Fennell, the statutory receiver of certain assets of construction firm Chesford Developments Ltd.

The site is being offered for sale at a guide price of €4 million subject to contract.

Located beside the well-established residential developments of Oughterany Village (Phase 1), Royal Meadows and Chambers Park, these greenfield lands, which extend to about 7.97 acres, have the benefit...