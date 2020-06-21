Kerry wedding venue achieves €2.1m guide price

Two Dublin city centre properties were among the lots that sold for €1 million or more at at BidX1’s online auction on Thursday.

The most valuable price, however was achieved by Ballintaggart House, in Dingle, Co Kerry, which sold for its €2.1 million guide price. It includes a five-bedroom guesthouse currently in use as a wedding venue, 12 vacant holiday homes, stables and staff living quarters.

As well as its 19.77 acres, the property...