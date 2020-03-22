Keane battles Dublin City Council over Iveagh Markets

Businessman Martin Keane is fighting a decision by Dublin City Council to declare his redevelopment plan for the historic Iveagh Markets as invalid.
His Iveagh Markets Hotels company last week lodged High Court proceedings seeking a judicial review of the decision by the council‘s planners.
Two days before Christmas, Keane, who owns pubs and a hotel in Temple Bar, lodged his latest planning application, for a food hall, restaurant, distillery, brewery and craft...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team