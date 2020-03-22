Tuesday March 24, 2020
Keane battles Dublin City Council over Iveagh Markets

Developer Martin Keane is seeking a judicial review after the council declared his plan to redevelop the Liberties site invalid

22nd March, 2020
Developer Martin Keane has been in dispute with Dublin City Council over the Iveagh Markets on Francis Street for almost two decades. Picture: Marc O’Sullivan

Businessman Martin Keane is fighting a decision by Dublin City Council to declare his redevelopment plan for the historic Iveagh Markets as invalid.

His Iveagh Markets Hotels company last week lodged High Court proceedings seeking a judicial review of the decision by the council‘s planners.

Two days before Christmas, Keane, who owns pubs and a hotel in Temple Bar, lodged his latest planning application, for a food hall, restaurant, distillery, brewery and craft...

