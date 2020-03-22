Keane battles Dublin City Council over Iveagh Markets

Businessman Martin Keane is fighting a decision by Dublin City Council to declare his redevelopment plan for the historic Iveagh Markets as invalid.

His Iveagh Markets Hotels company last week lodged High Court proceedings seeking a judicial review of the decision by the council‘s planners.

Two days before Christmas, Keane, who owns pubs and a hotel in Temple Bar, lodged his latest planning application, for a food hall, restaurant, distillery, brewery and craft...