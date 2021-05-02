Joan Henry: Tech sector set to remain vital in attracting investment
Technology companies’ involvement in the evolution of the office had started prior to Covid-19, with the development of campus-style headquarters already becoming a key feature of the Dublin office market
Investor spend in the Irish market was strong in Q1, despite restricted market access due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A spend of €1.31 billion was led by investment in residential investment assets and offices.
The presence of global technology companies in Ireland, in particular in Dublin’s office and investment markets, will be key influencers of market recovery. They have created an eco-system allowing for a further wave of tech companies, such as TikTok, to set...
