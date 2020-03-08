JCD gets green light for Cork docklands residential project

Cork-based commercial developer JCD Group has been given the green light by An Bord Pleanála for its proposed large-scale residential scheme in Cork’s docklands at the Carey’s Tool Hire site.
The project will deliver 201 rental apartments to the market and will include amenities such as a 25th floor residents’ lounge and dining area; residents’ gym; a public café; co-working space; games room; and a basement with car spaces,...
