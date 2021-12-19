Jason Miller: an appreciation

It was with tremendous sadness that Property Plus learned of the death of Jason Miller, head of Miller Commercial, last week.

Well liked and gregarious, the 6’5” Dubliner came to the real estate sector via the hospitality industry.

Longtime friend and colleague Declan Stone, managing director and head of retail and capital markets at Colliers, said: “In late 2003, as a favour to John Hamilton, then a partner in our country homes & estates...