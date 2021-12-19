Subscribe Today
Jason Miller: an appreciation

The well-respected head of Miller Commercial sadly passed away last week following a long illness

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
19th December, 2021
Jason Miller: an appreciation
Jason Miller worked for Colliers for 12 years before setting up his own practice, Miller Commercial, in 2017

It was with tremendous sadness that Property Plus learned of the death of Jason Miller, head of Miller Commercial, last week.

Well liked and gregarious, the 6’5” Dubliner came to the real estate sector via the hospitality industry.

Longtime friend and colleague Declan Stone, managing director and head of retail and capital markets at Colliers, said: “In late 2003, as a favour to John Hamilton, then a partner in our country homes & estates...

