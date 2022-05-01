Iveagh Court offices to let a stone’s throw from St Stephen’s Green

Investors and companies looking to let city central offices in Dublin might consider Unit 2 in Block B at the mixed-use Iveagh Court scheme in Dublin 2.

DNG is handling the letting of some 366 square metres of offices at the scheme, which is at the junction of Harcourt Street and Charlemont Street.

Completed in 2004, Iveagh Court provides a mix of new and refurbished office accommodation, 51 residential units, ground-floor retail and a substantial underground car park...