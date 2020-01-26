Irish property investors should look beyond Ireland

“The commercial market here has enjoyed stellar returns from the bottom of the market in 2011 to June 2019, with an annualised return of 14.2 per cent over 7.5 years – or 171 per cent in total,” said Ruairí McDonald of Standard Life.
“By any measure, these are hefty returns in a low-interest-rate environment. However, they cannot continue forever, as we know only too well. It makes an investor pause for thought and wonder: ‘Should I take...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team