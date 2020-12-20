Ires buys 146 residential units at Phoenix Park Racecourse development for €60 million
The developer, Flynn & O’Flaherty, is also selling three and four-bed houses and apartments for owner/occupiers in the Castleknock scheme
Irish investment Reit Ires has acquired 146 residential investment units at the Phoenix Park Racecourse development from vendor Flynn & O‘Flaherty for €60 million. Private rental sector specialists Hooke & MacDonald handled the sale on behalf of the developers.
Flynn & O’Flaherty is also selling three and four-bedroom houses and two and three-bedroom apartments within the same scheme in Castleknock in Dublin 15, to individual homebuyers for owner-occupation.
The developer has already sold...
