Ires buys 146 residential units at Phoenix Park Racecourse development for €60 million

Irish investment Reit Ires has acquired 146 residential investment units at the Phoenix Park Racecourse development from vendor Flynn & O‘Flaherty for €60 million. Private rental sector specialists Hooke & MacDonald handled the sale on behalf of the developers.

Flynn & O’Flaherty is also selling three and four-bedroom houses and two and three-bedroom apartments within the same scheme in Castleknock in Dublin 15, to individual homebuyers for owner-occupation.

The developer has already sold...