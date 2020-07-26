Sunday July 26, 2020
Ireland jumps into eighth place in global transparency index

Real estate firm JLL finds global progress at a glacial pace, but this country is among the top improvers

26th July, 2020
2
Technology can contribute to higher transparency, but real estate markets have had trouble implementing new tech fast enough, according to the JLL report

Out of the 99 countries surveyed by international real estate firm JLL, Ireland ranked eighth in terms of real estate transparency and is one of the top improvers in rankings, ahead of both Sweden and Germany.

The agency, which is headquartered in Chicago and is the second largest public brokerage firm in the world, found that there is a global pattern of increased transparency in real estate. While progress is slow, transparency levels is likely to...

