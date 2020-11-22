Sunday November 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Ireland is clearly sold on idea of online auctions

Estate agent IAM Sold hasn’t looked back since moving its property sales online to bypass coronavirus restrictions

22nd November, 2020
5
23 Whitworth Road, Drumcondra, Dublin, sold for €526,000, well above its €450,000 reserve

Online auction platform, IAM Sold, which runs the Leinster, Munster, Connacht and Northern Ireland property auctions, has enjoyed continued success during recent months despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to restrictions in place since March, the auction house has offered all properties for sale via its online auction platform, allowing bidders to bid from anywhere in the world. All bids are visible online.

During the latest run of online auctions, the team sold a wide range...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Two-storey mixed-use unit in Glasnevin on market for €400k

The property in Dublin 11 is being sold through agent QRE and has an extension at the rear

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 3 hours ago

Ground-floor retail unit in Dublin city centre sells for €300,000

D8 property boasts dual frontage on Thomas Street and Meath Street in heart of regeneration district

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 3 hours ago

Tyrrelstown retail centre comes to market guiding €9 million

Some 6,152 square metres of commercial space at The Plaza is for sale, with occupiers including SuperValu, Hickey’s Pharmacy, Permanent TSB, Carry Out Off Licence and Paddy Power

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 3 hours ago