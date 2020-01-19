Tuesday January 21, 2020
Iput invests €350m in developing Wilton Park

Office space is already pre-let to LinkedIn and scheduled for a 2023 completion date

19th January, 2020
Iput has put €350 million into developing four blocks at Wilton Park in Dublin 2

Compounding the 2019 trend which saw the tech sector dominate office space uptake in the Dublin market was last week’s announcement that Iput had pre-let the remaining 430,000 square feet (almost 40,000 square metres) of office space it is developing at Wilton Park in Dublin 2 to LinkedIn. This follows on from Iput’s pre-let of almost 14,000 square metres of offices to LinkedIn at One Wilton Park in October 2018.

