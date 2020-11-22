Investors steady the boat after initial Covid storm

The initial Irish ‘V’ shaped recovery is fading, according to the latest purchasing manager indices, or PMI.
The services sector, especially transport, tourism and leisure, continues to struggle.
Manufacturing has slowed due to supply chain disruption and reduced exports attributed to Covid-19 and Brexit, but aggravated, no doubt, by renewed weakness in the eurozone.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team