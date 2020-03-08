Sunday March 8, 2020
Investors sought for D2 office suite with secure income

The space in the Harmony Court development has a guide price of €2.25m and offers an initial yield of 6.6 per cent

8th March, 2020
Harmony Court in Dublin 2: a ground-floor office suite in the development is for sale

Investors looking for Dublin offices with an initial yield of 6.6 per cent after purchaser’s costs might be keen on an investment which is on the books with Knight Frank.

The well-located, ten-year secure-income-producing office investment consists of a modern Grade A office suite in the popular Harmony Court development in Dublin 2.

Suite 3 Harmony Court is let to Harmony Accountants Limited, trading as DKC Accountants, at an annual rent of €163,725 per annum....

