Investors opt for package deals at BidX1 auction

A number of multi-unit residential lots in regional locations sold for over their guide prices at BidX1’s commercial and investment auction last Thursday. It followed the sale of 120 lots which generated €18 million at its online auction of individual residential properties the previous day, Wednesday.
Those multi-unit lots included groups of houses in Ballymahon, Co Longford; Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim; and Ballybay, Co Monaghan.
The top price on Thursday was achieved by a Georgian...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team