Investors opt for package deals at BidX1 auction

A number of multi-unit residential lots in regional locations sold for over their guide prices at BidX1’s commercial and investment auction last Thursday. It followed the sale of 120 lots which generated €18 million at its online auction of individual residential properties the previous day, Wednesday.

Those multi-unit lots included groups of houses in Ballymahon, Co Longford; Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim; and Ballybay, Co Monaghan.

The top price on Thursday was achieved by a Georgian...